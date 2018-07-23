First Sweetcorn 10K sees rainy weather

Runners came from as far as Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Beaver Dam, New York and Wisconsin to run in Morrow County’s first 10K race Saturday morning at the Sweetcorn Festival.

The Sweetcorn 10K and 5K was also a destination for runners from Columbus, Galion, Hilliard and Mansfield as well as all parts of Morrow County. Twenty four finished the 10K course with 34 registering times on the 5K. The race was organized by the Mount Gilead cross country team in cooperation with the Morrow County Community Center.

Light rain fell on the runners throughout the race. However, there were no complaints about the weather since the temperature hovered between 65 and 70, making for good running conditions. Prize money was given to the top five male and female runners in the 10K.

Race Chairman Jake Hayes was pleased with the turnout for a first time 10K and is already making plans for next year’s event.

Community Center Board President Jim Helt thanked race sponsors who included: Capitol Theatre, Crop Production Services, Gardens & Gifts, Gompf Funeral Services, Griffith & Brininger, LLC, Grill & Chill, HelpLine, Jim Brucker & Associates Architecture, Knights of Columbus, Lubrication Specialties Inc., Maple Run Veterinary Clinic, McCreary’s Body Shop, Morrow County Hospital Ohio Health, Pizzaburg Pizza, Rob & Sharon Hickson Family, Saia & Piatt Law Offices, Snyder Funeral Homes, Splatter Park, Stephen Ritz, DDS, Allen M. Stojkovic and Strain Auctioneering.

Top 10 in 10K race

Garret Kenyon of Beaver Dam, N.Y. came in first in the 10K at 31:04:74. James Zeuch of Hilliard took second with 31:48:61, Brent Martin was third at 32:41:35, Josh Davis 33:05:66, A.J. West 33:29:81, Dustin Hall 35:08:03, Casey White 36:38:09, Laura Kaulen 37:49:70, Hannah Campbell 38:60:01, Joe Patrick 39:31:02.

Placing 11 – 24th in 10K race

Caitlin Thomas 39:59:12, Lindsey Zeuch 43:35:98, Ali Johnson 44:12:58, Kyle Ciballi 45:47:74, Joe Guerra 46:12:12, Kitty Consolo 53:06:43, Mark Bates 53:07:95, Eric Flanagan 53:49:43, Marcela Flanagan 55:05:28, Susan Hatfield 56:10:06, Gary Stout 56:56:78, Kelsey Finley 58:33:39, Jennifer Kimmey 1:03:49:21, Renee Clem 1:03:59:88.

Top 10 5K race

First place went to Kyle White at 17:30:78, Eric Mowery came in second with 19:47:00, Chris May took third with 20:08:97, Jason Heacock 20:17:07, Branson West 20:24:82, L. Fraizer 20:24:82, Ethan Kemp 22:33:42, Nick Proudfoot 23:17:35, Emily Hanft 23:18:12, McKenzie Lyle 23:45:17.

Placing 11 – 20 in 5K race

Aiden Honzo 23:49:88, Brian Hosey 23:56:27, Wyatt Groves 25:50:30, L. Hayes 26:12:01, K. Warner 26:42:89, Holly Williams 26:48:33, Ethan Honzo 27:19:31, Mark Wentz 27:41:96, F. Schuman 29:15:27, Taryn Fraley 29:29:27.

Placing 21 – 34 in 5K race

Michael Ashcraft 29:47:16, Greg Light 30:53:89, Tanna Kerr 31:25:97, Mark Wentz2 31:55:75, Wesley Bush 33:42:62, Zane Groves 34:16:58, Maleesa Warner 34:20:25, Ashley Millisor 39:55:40, TJ Burkhart 40:18:23, Tammy Schears 42:35:33. O. Martin 42:36:23, Mindy Groves 54:17:09, Mary Weiler 54:18:62, Jen Trainer 54:19:85.

Runners approach the first mile marker of the race. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_MVIMG_20180721_101036.jpg Runners approach the first mile marker of the race. Alberta Stojkovic | Morrow County Sentinel The top five 10K male and female runners shared a purse of $2200. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_IMG_20180721_090727.jpg The top five 10K male and female runners shared a purse of $2200. Alberta Stojkovic | Morrow County Sentinel

By Alberta Stojkovic

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

