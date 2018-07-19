Thompson on championship team

Logan Thompson of Morrow County experienced another highlight in his soccer career this summer when his club team, Ohio Premier from Dublin, won the U19 Boys Elite National Premier League National Championship.

The team traveled to Lancaster, Mass. after finishing undefeated in their regular season and qualifying for the national tournament. OP went 3-0 in group play to advance to the semifinals, where they beat previous national champion Manhatten SC Villa 1-0 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

In the final game, OP played New England FC and won 3-1. Thompson played a big part in the win, as he scored the winning goal in the second half of the game.

Logan will be joining his brother, Brady, at Mount Vernon Nazarene University this fall where he will play soccer. He is the son of Jeff and Brenda Thompson of Cardington and the grandson of Lowell and Margie Chilcote of Mount Gilead.

Logan Thompson

Information received from Jeff Thompson

