Northmor holds youth football camp

A total of 65 children in grades three through six attended the Northmor Elementary Football Camp this summer. It was run by the high school and junior high football coaches and players. Kids competed in punt/pass/kick competitions and Fastest Knight by grade level. They also had an Ultimate Football Champion team. The camp was sponsored by Erlsten Brothers Maple Syrup, Bowlin Real Estate and Edward Jones of Mount Gilead.

A total of 65 children in grades three through six attended the Northmor Elementary Football Camp this summer. It was run by the high school and junior high football coaches and players. Kids competed in punt/pass/kick competitions and Fastest Knight by grade level. They also had an Ultimate Football Champion team. The camp was sponsored by Erlsten Brothers Maple Syrup, Bowlin Real Estate and Edward Jones of Mount Gilead. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/07/web1_IMG_7280-2-.jpg A total of 65 children in grades three through six attended the Northmor Elementary Football Camp this summer. It was run by the high school and junior high football coaches and players. Kids competed in punt/pass/kick competitions and Fastest Knight by grade level. They also had an Ultimate Football Champion team. The camp was sponsored by Erlsten Brothers Maple Syrup, Bowlin Real Estate and Edward Jones of Mount Gilead. Courtesy Photo