The following cases were determined in the August 15, 2022 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

1. Cedric D. Martin, Marion, stopping at grade crossing, guilty, paid waiver.

2. Kevin L. Johnson, Marion, stopping at grade crossing, guilty, paid waiver.

The following cases were determined in the September 6, 2022 session of Cardington mayor’s court.

1. Roger K. Buck, Mount Gilead, earplugs/ear phones prohibited, paid waiver.

2. Abby M. Ditomassi, Mount Gilead, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

3. Ann M. Hertz, Bellville, expired/unlawful license plates, guilty, paid waiver.

4. Jayna E. Hughes, Mansfield, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

6. Dahlia J. Sellars, Cardington, left of center, guilty, paid waiver.

7. Michael Waddell, Cardington, dogs running at large, disorderly conduct, guilty, assessed fines and costs.