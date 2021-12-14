Retired teachers donate books

MOUKNT GILEAD — An ample amount of books was collected this past year by the Morrow County Retired Teachers which allowed them to make their annual delivery of recycled/clean books to Job and Family Services.

This give away, which took place Dec. 9, and totaling 125 books this year, is designed to provide books for the entire family, young and old.

When picking up their Christmas food baskets at Job and Family Services the families are given an opportunity to select books for their family members as a bonus Christmas gift.

Accepting them were Robyn Farrell and Tara Lawyer, coordinators of the Morrow County Clearinghouse for the Christmas season.

Donation to Hidden Lakes

During the past year, members of the group collected discarded books from the local libraries and used books at garage sales to recycle and clean for their winter book giveaway.

This year MCRTA joined the community outreach in supporting the Hidden Lakes Campground. Pat Maxwell, president of MCRTA, said the group wants to spread their love of books and reading to the children and families who live at Hidden Lakes.

“We actually gave Hidden Lakes a variety of books for all ages and interests, hoping the books would be a welcome addition to their Youth Center,” said Maxwell.

With Christmas as the goal, Maxwell and Sharon Kincaid, membership chairman with the MCRTA, worked on a project that included a book with a related toy or stuffed animal.

The books were presented to Shawna Lewis, Youth Director at Hidden Lakes who plans to let each child who attends their Christmas party pick out a book of their choice as a personal gift to them.

Pat Maxwell, president of the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association, presents a collection of books with stuffed toys to Shawna Lewis, Director of Youth Center and office secretary at Hidden Lakes Campground. Pat Maxwell, president of the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association delivering recycled/cleaned books to Job and Famiily Services staff members Robyn Farrell and Tara Lawyer.