Pedestrian struck, killed on SR 61

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at approximately 7:05 p.m., on State Route 61 near Mile Post 3, Bennington Township.

Grace E. Fisher, age 18, of Marengo, was operating a 2008 Acura TL, southbound State Route 61. Marianne Ranck, age 75, of Marengo, was walking eastbound in the southbound lanes of State Route 61.

Ranck walked into the southbound traffic lanes and was struck the Acura TL. Mrs. Ranck was not wearing reflective clothing at the time of the crash. The vehicle stopped after striking Ranck.

Ranck was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fisher was not injured. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Morrow County EMS, Big Walnut Fire and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.