Hospital adds Dr. Robert Exten

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital welcomes Robert E. Exten Jr., MD, to Morrow County Hospital, specializing in Medical Oncology and Hematology.

He also practices at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and is an MD Anderson Cancer Network certified physician.

He attended medical school at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health, served his residency in Internal Medicine at Akron General Medical Center and pursued his fellowship in Medical Oncology and Hematology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine.

Dr. Exten sees patients at Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center on Monday’s.

Call (740) 383.7830 or learn more at OhioHealth.com/FindADoctor.