Cardington approves payment of bills

CARDINGTON — The meeting of Cardington Village Council Monday, Feb. 15, was abbreviated because of weather conditions.

• Council members approved payment of bills totaling $30,974.78 and included payments to Core and Main-Radio Read meters/extensions for the water treatment plant, $5,262.21; and Micro System Solutions for a PD laptop replacement/webcam, $2,590.

• Council accepted the resignation of Terry D. Nordyke from the position of part-time police officer effective Feb. 15, 2021.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman reported the department has had 26 runs thus far this year. He added that a grant has been received for $4,200 for the use of MARCS radios.

• Council member Troy Ruehrmund reported on the recent meeting of Friends of Cardington and the plans they are making for events to take place in the village from Memorial Day through Labor Day.