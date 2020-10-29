Drive-thru 95, Dunkin’ celebrate openings

MOUNT GILEAD — The west side of town saw lots of traffic this week as both the new Dunkin’ and updated Drive-thru 95 opened their doors for the first time Tuesday morning on Marion Road.

A long line wrapped around Drive-thru 95 as customers waited for Patel family owners to have the Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

Owner Nancy Patel said they have been working on remodeling and updating the business since it closed temporarily on July 27.

Patel added that there is much more variety in their wines and spirits as well as beer and mixers for drinks. They now carry craft beer and have added a cigar room, where they carry a large selection of cigars.

They currently offer a 10 percent discount for customers who purchase 12 or more bottles of wine.

Patel said local architect Jim Brucker designed the plan for updates and remodeling. The Patels are thankful for all the work and planning for the business that was done by Brucker. There is now a new drive-by window on the west side of the building and much more space in the store for customers to browse.

Dunkin’ opened Tuesday at 8 a.m. with a line of cars snaking around the building all day.

The business, formerly known as Dunkin’ Doughnuts,” has added several items to their variety of donuts that includes chocolate, maple, sour cream strawberry and several kinds with sprinkles. Pumpkin is a popular seasonal flavor.

Espresso and a wide selection of coffees have been added to the traditional Dunkin menu along with breakfast sandwiches.

Mount Gilead teacher Mandy Rocks stopped in at Dunkin’ for breakfast Wednesday.

“It’s exciting to have Dunkin here,” said Rocks as she headed out for a day of remote learning with her second-grade students.

The Patel owners of Drive-thru 95, at left, celebrate with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting with Chamber members, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Commissioner Warren Davis and Chamber Vice President Carol Lessick. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_drive-thru-95.jpg The Patel owners of Drive-thru 95, at left, celebrate with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting with Chamber members, Mayor Jamie Brucker, Commissioner Warren Davis and Chamber Vice President Carol Lessick. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel The new Dunkin’ in Mount Gilead opened their doors on Tuesday morning. Dunkin’, originally Dunkin Doughnuts, has added breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees to their menu. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Dunkin.jpg The new Dunkin’ in Mount Gilead opened their doors on Tuesday morning. Dunkin’, originally Dunkin Doughnuts, has added breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees to their menu. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel