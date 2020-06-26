Plans being made for Junior Fair

MOUNT GILEAD — There will be a Junior Fair this year after all.

This message was posted on Facebook Friday afternoon by the Morrow County Junior Fair:

“On June 25th, 2020, the Morrow County Sr. Fair Board voted to proceed in the planning of a 2020 Morrow County Junior Fair.

“Information will be posted as it becomes available. Stay tuned.”

The 170th edition of the Morrow County Fair was cancelled May 28 due to COVID-19 concerns. It was set for Aug 31-Sept. 7 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

The Sentinel will have more on this story as it develops.

Sheep being shown at a recent Morrow County Junior Fair. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_FAIRTABCOVERSHEEP-1.jpg Sheep being shown at a recent Morrow County Junior Fair. Sentinel Photo