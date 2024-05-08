The Alzheimer’s Association is seeking volunteers for initiatives across central Ohio, including community education, support groups, fundraisers, advocacy, and Walks to End Alzheimer’s. The chapter serves 19 counties — Marion, Morrow, Union, Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Fayette, Pickaway, Fairfield, Hocking, Athens, Meigs, Perry, Morgan, Washington, Muskingum, Noble, and Monroe counties.

“Millions of Americans are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, which is a public health crisis with no current cure. The good news is you can do something to help by becoming an association volunteer,” said Vince McGrail, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s central Ohio and northwest Ohio chapters. “Our ability to reach and support those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia depends on people in our communities who are dedicated to the fight against this disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association relies greatly on the contribution of its volunteers. As a volunteer, you can use your unique talents to make a meaningful impact in your community, while connecting with others who share your passion.

Opportunities might include:

• Members of the chapter board of directors

• Committee members for fundraisers including Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day

• Walk team members and Walk team captains

• Community educators

• Support group facilitators

• State advocates

• Event volunteers

• Fundraisers

• Community representatives

“We are grateful for every person who dedicates their time as an advocate or volunteer,” said Pam Myers, senior director of programs for the central Ohio and northwest Ohio chapters. “We are lifted by the strength of the community that surrounds us, and we truly couldn’t achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s without our volunteers. Every dollar we raise through our fundraising events directly supports the association’s free educational programs and support groups, Alzheimer’s care services, and advancements in treatment and research.”

Volunteers are especially needed to support the Marion, Delaware, Zanesville, Athens, and Circleville Walks to End Alzheimer’s.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities in your community, fill out a volunteer interest form or call the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter at 614-457-6003.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association.