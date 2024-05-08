Selover Public Library in Chesterville held its fourth “Officially Speaking” event on April 24. Morrow County Park District Board Chairman Tim Hilborn joined a small group of Chesterville, Marengo, and Sparta residents to enjoy some light refreshments and to talk about himself and the county park district.

Hilborn took a variety of questions from the attendees and discussed issues of interest to local residents. While Hilborn talked about his background with Highland schools, the discussion primarily focused on the various Morrow County parks and their unique features. Hilborn noted that “many county residents don’t know that there is a Morrow County Park District” and is looking for ways to increase outreach. He also emphasized the many generous volunteers who contribute to the park district’s success. The Morrow County Park District Board meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Flying Squirrel Preserve on Township Road 121.

Selover Library will continue its monthly “Officially Speaking” events on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Future guests will include Morrow County Engineer Bart Dennison, the local ODNR Wildlife Officer, the county sheriff, the county treasurer, and others in coming months.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

All programs are free. For more details on this and other programs, and to register for those requiring it, visit the library’s web calendar at seloverlibrary.org.

Submitted by Selover Public Library.