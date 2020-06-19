Lutheran Memorial Camp open on limited basis

FULTON — The Lutheran Memorial Camp will re-open on July 10 on a limited basis for families, contracted retreat groups, environmental education, volunteers and day use for hikers (including hikers, bluff sitters and bird watchers).

All guests need to register in advance and complete a waiver.

Family groups: From Fridays to Mondays are invited to stay in a cabin or lodge, cook your own meals, and make your own fun.

Contracted groups: Reserve your space for your group for the summer or fall.

Volunteers: Individuals or families are invited to help with work projects.

Day use: Visit for the day. No facilities available, including restrooms.

All visits will be contact-free as much as possible. The staff will set up the visit in advance, but will be available or in the event of an emergency while you are on the camp property.

To register for a visit: Family and contracted groups, contact the LOMO registrar: registrar@lomocamps.org

For volunteers and day use, contact the camp director: lmc-rod@lomocamps.org.