Meetings

May 18

Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington.

Events cancelled, postponed

• The ECO Center is postponing its Community Earth Day celebration until Sunday, Sept. 27.

• The Household Hazardous Waste Event scheduled for Saturday, April 25 was cancelled. This event was scheduled to be held at the Morrow County Fairgrounds. It is rescheduled for Aug. 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.. The May 16 electronics and paper shredding event has also been cancelled.

• The Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association is cancelling the annual Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni party on May 23. The 90th banquet will be held May 29, 2021. Scholarships will be awarded to members of the Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 2020 as previously announced.

Some government meetings are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

