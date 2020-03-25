Mount Gilead Watermain Project

The village of Mount Gilead received an Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant last year for the replacement of old waterlines in the east side of downtown. On North Street the waterlines were placed under the sidewalks. As a part of the restoration of the grounds a new sidewalk is being poured. The streets will also be completely repaved. This is the High Pressure District Watermain Project and will continue this spring.

