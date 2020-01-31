GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Quarter 2
Honor & Merit Roll
Honor Roll:
4th: Gabriela Cuevas
5th: Gage Beacom
6th: Amy Caldwell, Levi Harvey, Alexis Russell
11th: Hannah Caldwell, Naomi Shipman
Merit Roll:
3rd: Cassidy Smith, Lydia Strother, Bryar Tackett
4th: Afton Ellis, Patrick Harvel, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, William King, Eric Nolting, Brynnen Sene, Sarina Strother, Ally Zieber
5th: Gwennan Ellis, Ashtyn Gall, Elisha Harvel, Brody Mandeville, Caleb Strother, Annoura Tomlinson, Grace Zader
6th: Abby Millinger, Isaac Waters
8th: Megan Caldwell, Sophia Harvey, Rylen Prothman
9th: Cassidy Gamble
10th: Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble
11th: Laura Lastoria
12th: Nick Bowron, Zachary Zader