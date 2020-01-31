Posted on by

GILEAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL


Quarter 2

Honor & Merit Roll

Honor Roll:

4th: Gabriela Cuevas

5th: Gage Beacom

6th: Amy Caldwell, Levi Harvey, Alexis Russell

11th: Hannah Caldwell, Naomi Shipman

Merit Roll:

3rd: Cassidy Smith, Lydia Strother, Bryar Tackett

4th: Afton Ellis, Patrick Harvel, Mason Hupfer, Garrett Jones, William King, Eric Nolting, Brynnen Sene, Sarina Strother, Ally Zieber

5th: Gwennan Ellis, Ashtyn Gall, Elisha Harvel, Brody Mandeville, Caleb Strother, Annoura Tomlinson, Grace Zader

6th: Abby Millinger, Isaac Waters

8th: Megan Caldwell, Sophia Harvey, Rylen Prothman

9th: Cassidy Gamble

10th: Ella Beacom, Claudia Gamble

11th: Laura Lastoria

12th: Nick Bowron, Zachary Zader