SWCD reorganizes board

The Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors recently met and confirmed the reorganization of the Board Supervisor Officers for 2020. They are: Mike Sayers, Chairman; Larry Leonhard, Vice-Chairman; Tom Clark, Secretary, Wayde Looker, Treasurer and Jay Smith, member.

Regular meetings of the Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will be held on the first Wednesday of each month. The January Board meeting has been changed to Wednesday, Jan. 8.

These meetings are held at the Ag Credit Community Room located at 5362 U.S. 42, Suite 201, Mount Gilead, beginning at 8 p.m.

All meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to be notified of special meetings or changes in dates, times, or locations of regular meetings should call 419-946-7923.