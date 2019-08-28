Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS


DEPARTMENT F

FARM PRODUCTS

Matt Carwell and Nate Newson superintendents

CLASS 1 WHEAT

Lot 1 Wheat any variety: 1st: Esther Swetland

CLASS 2 CORN

Lot 2 any hybrid corn: 1st: Mallory Trainer; 2nd: Julie Trainer

CLASS 5 HAY TWO SHEAVES

Lot 7 Alfalfa: 1st: Lance Rhea

Lot 8: Mixed: 1st: Dayle Lambert; 2nd: Laura Reeve

CLASS 6 SOYBEANS

Lot 9: Any variety: 1st: Esther Swetland; 2nd: Julie Trainer

CLASS 7 SWEET CORN SIX EARS

Lot 11: Any Yellow variety: 1st: Sondra Carey

CLASS 8 POTATOES

Lot 15: Red any other variety: 1st: Jessica Scott

CLASS 11— 1 1/2 INCH STEM BEETS

Lot 26: Any variety: 1st: David Hartpence

CLASS 16 TOMATOES

Lot 35: Yellow Large: 1st: Looker Farms

Lot 36: Red Large: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: David Hartpence

Lot 37: Red (small, under 3 1/2”) 1st: Sondra Carey 2nd: Marcia Wenger

Lot 38: Roma Tomatoes: 1st: Looker Farms

CLASS 16 TOMATOES

Lot 39: Yellow Cherry or Pear: 1st: Casaundra Pickering; 2nd: Harvey Farms

Lot 40: Red (Cherry) 1st: Looker Farms

CLASS 17 BEANS

Lot 42: Green String in a pod: 1st: Linda Fraizer; 2nd: Leila Lohr Family

CLASS 18: BEANS ONE QUART

Lot 48: Any Other variety Dry Shelled: 1st: Jessica Scott

CLASS 20 MISCELLANEOUS

Lot 50: Celery One bunch: 1st: Dayle Lambert

Lot 53: Cucumbers: (3) (slicing) 1st: Rose Davis; 2nd: Sondra Carey

Lot 54: Cucumbers: (5) (pickling): 1st: Jacqueline Thompson

Lot 58: Eggplant: (1) 1st: Looker Farms

Lot 60: Hot Peppers: (3) 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Looker Farms

Lot 61: Sweet Banana Peppers: 1st: Sondra Carey

Lot 62: Sweet Peppers Mangoes: 1st: Leila Lohr Family 2nd: Marcia Wenger

CLASS 21 PUMPKINS

Lot 66: Field any variety: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Laura Reeve

CLASS 22 SQUASH

Lot 70: Butternut: 1st: Marcia Wenger;

Lot 71: Zucchini: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Ashley Lusetti

Lot 72: Any Other variety: Marcia Wenger

CLASS 23 LARGEST VEGETABLE

Lot 73: Tallest Stalk of Field corn: 1st: Mallory Trainer; 2nd: Julie Trainer

Lot 74: Longest Ear of Corn: 1st: Lydia Shaffer; 2nd: Julie Trainer

Lot 75: Tallest Soybean Plant: 1st: Kasen Shaffer; 2nd: Peyton Shaffer

Lot 76: Soybean Plant w Most Pods: 1st: Mallory Trainer; 2nd: Julie Trainer

Lot 77: Tallest Sunflower( inc stalk)1st: Heidi Baer; 2nd: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 78: Heaviest Tomato: 1st: Looker Farms: 2nd: Vicki Kerman

Lot 79: Heaviest Head of Cabbage: 1st: Jacqueline Thompson; 2nd: Emory Smith

CLASS 24 GOURDS

Lot 82: Display of Gourds: 1st: Ashley Lusetti; 2nd: Megan Beck

CLASS 25 VEGETABLE DISPLAY

Lot 83: Vegetable Display: 1st: Marcia Wenger

CLASS 26 GARDEN SCARECROW

Lot 84: Scarecrow: Junior: 1st: Spring Valley Farm; 2nd: Joe Beck Family

3rd: Taylor Pickering

Lot 85: Scarecrow – Senior: 1st: Harvey Farms: 2nd: Casaundra Pickering

CLASS 27 VEGETABLE PERSON CONTEST

Lot 86: Vegetable Person, Junior: 1st: Taylor Pickering

Lot 87: Vegetable Person, Senior: 1st: Casaundra Pickering

CLASS 28 VEGETABLE ANIMAL CONTEST

Lot 88: Vegetable Animal – junior

1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Spring Valley Farm; 3rd: Taylor Pickering

Lot 89: Vegetable Animal – senior: 1s: Casaundra Pickering

CLASS 29 SEED ART

Lot 90: Seed Art, Junior: 1st: Spring Valley Farm; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd:

Trinity Bricker

Lot 91: Seed Art – Senior: 1st: Rachelle Newson 2nd: Casaundra Pickering

CLASS 35 MUSKMELONS

Lot 110: Any variety: 1st: Jessica Scott

CLASS 36 WATERMELON

Lot 112: Long Striped: 1st: Jacqueline Thompson

Lot 113: Any Other (Long, dark, round) 1st: William Drake

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

