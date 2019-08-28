MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT F
FARM PRODUCTS
Matt Carwell and Nate Newson superintendents
CLASS 1 WHEAT
Lot 1 Wheat any variety: 1st: Esther Swetland
CLASS 2 CORN
Lot 2 any hybrid corn: 1st: Mallory Trainer; 2nd: Julie Trainer
CLASS 5 HAY TWO SHEAVES
Lot 7 Alfalfa: 1st: Lance Rhea
Lot 8: Mixed: 1st: Dayle Lambert; 2nd: Laura Reeve
CLASS 6 SOYBEANS
Lot 9: Any variety: 1st: Esther Swetland; 2nd: Julie Trainer
CLASS 7 SWEET CORN SIX EARS
Lot 11: Any Yellow variety: 1st: Sondra Carey
CLASS 8 POTATOES
Lot 15: Red any other variety: 1st: Jessica Scott
CLASS 11— 1 1/2 INCH STEM BEETS
Lot 26: Any variety: 1st: David Hartpence
CLASS 16 TOMATOES
Lot 35: Yellow Large: 1st: Looker Farms
Lot 36: Red Large: 1st: Emory Smith; 2nd: David Hartpence
Lot 37: Red (small, under 3 1/2”) 1st: Sondra Carey 2nd: Marcia Wenger
Lot 38: Roma Tomatoes: 1st: Looker Farms
Lot 39: Yellow Cherry or Pear: 1st: Casaundra Pickering; 2nd: Harvey Farms
Lot 40: Red (Cherry) 1st: Looker Farms
CLASS 17 BEANS
Lot 42: Green String in a pod: 1st: Linda Fraizer; 2nd: Leila Lohr Family
CLASS 18: BEANS ONE QUART
Lot 48: Any Other variety Dry Shelled: 1st: Jessica Scott
CLASS 20 MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 50: Celery One bunch: 1st: Dayle Lambert
Lot 53: Cucumbers: (3) (slicing) 1st: Rose Davis; 2nd: Sondra Carey
Lot 54: Cucumbers: (5) (pickling): 1st: Jacqueline Thompson
Lot 58: Eggplant: (1) 1st: Looker Farms
Lot 60: Hot Peppers: (3) 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Looker Farms
Lot 61: Sweet Banana Peppers: 1st: Sondra Carey
Lot 62: Sweet Peppers Mangoes: 1st: Leila Lohr Family 2nd: Marcia Wenger
CLASS 21 PUMPKINS
Lot 66: Field any variety: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Laura Reeve
CLASS 22 SQUASH
Lot 70: Butternut: 1st: Marcia Wenger;
Lot 71: Zucchini: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Ashley Lusetti
Lot 72: Any Other variety: Marcia Wenger
CLASS 23 LARGEST VEGETABLE
Lot 73: Tallest Stalk of Field corn: 1st: Mallory Trainer; 2nd: Julie Trainer
Lot 74: Longest Ear of Corn: 1st: Lydia Shaffer; 2nd: Julie Trainer
Lot 75: Tallest Soybean Plant: 1st: Kasen Shaffer; 2nd: Peyton Shaffer
Lot 76: Soybean Plant w Most Pods: 1st: Mallory Trainer; 2nd: Julie Trainer
Lot 77: Tallest Sunflower( inc stalk)1st: Heidi Baer; 2nd: Casaundra Pickering
Lot 78: Heaviest Tomato: 1st: Looker Farms: 2nd: Vicki Kerman
Lot 79: Heaviest Head of Cabbage: 1st: Jacqueline Thompson; 2nd: Emory Smith
CLASS 24 GOURDS
Lot 82: Display of Gourds: 1st: Ashley Lusetti; 2nd: Megan Beck
CLASS 25 VEGETABLE DISPLAY
Lot 83: Vegetable Display: 1st: Marcia Wenger
CLASS 26 GARDEN SCARECROW
Lot 84: Scarecrow: Junior: 1st: Spring Valley Farm; 2nd: Joe Beck Family
3rd: Taylor Pickering
Lot 85: Scarecrow – Senior: 1st: Harvey Farms: 2nd: Casaundra Pickering
CLASS 27 VEGETABLE PERSON CONTEST
Lot 86: Vegetable Person, Junior: 1st: Taylor Pickering
Lot 87: Vegetable Person, Senior: 1st: Casaundra Pickering
CLASS 28 VEGETABLE ANIMAL CONTEST
Lot 88: Vegetable Animal – junior
1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Spring Valley Farm; 3rd: Taylor Pickering
Lot 89: Vegetable Animal – senior: 1s: Casaundra Pickering
CLASS 29 SEED ART
Lot 90: Seed Art, Junior: 1st: Spring Valley Farm; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd:
Trinity Bricker
Lot 91: Seed Art – Senior: 1st: Rachelle Newson 2nd: Casaundra Pickering
CLASS 35 MUSKMELONS
Lot 110: Any variety: 1st: Jessica Scott
CLASS 36 WATERMELON
Lot 112: Long Striped: 1st: Jacqueline Thompson
Lot 113: Any Other (Long, dark, round) 1st: William Drake
— Compiled by Evelyn Long