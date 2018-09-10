MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Aug. 23-Sept. 5

Injury accident

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Lee Street.

Dog bite

A Highland Avenue resident reported being bitten on the leg by a neighbor’s dog. The owner was advised.

Injured chicken

An injured chicken was left in a vacant house on West Union Street. Property owners said they would take care of the animal.

Narcotics charges

A man was arrested for possession of a drug abuse instrument and a woman cited for driving under suspension on North Main and Union streets. Felony drug charges for possession of heroin and methamphetamines are pending upon receipt of test results.

Store theft

A man reportedly stole an item from Legend Records on South Main Street.

Syringe found

An anonymous caller reported finding a syringe on the floor of a Marion Road business. It was retrieved and disposed of accordingly.

Vandalism

A Lincoln Avenue resident reported someone shot an arrow into the side of his garage.

Theft reported

Resident said someone removed fishing equipment from his boat on North Cherry Street.

Computer taken

A Bank Street resident reported someone entered her home and took a laptop computer.

Dog injured

Officers assisted a resident with a severely injured dog in the middle of Douglas Street. The animal died as it was being taken for medical care.

Arrest made

A man was arrested on North Main Street for being drunk and having a probation violation.

Debit card found

Officers assisted with returning a found debit card from First Knox Bank to a county resident.

Vehicle thefts

Residents on West High Street and Hickory Lane reported items taken from their vehicles.

Accident

A non-injury accident at 43 N. Main St. caused minor damage to both vehicles.

Soliciting

A complaint of a woman going door-to-door asking for credit card information in return for a gift card. It was found that the woman did not have a soliciting permit and was advised to desist.

Drunk driving

A woman was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence and no license plate light.

Assisting squad

Officers dispatched to aid Squad 1 on North Main with an unresponsive woman. She was treated at the scene.

Overdose call

Officers assisted EMS with an overdose of a man on West Marion Road.

Man cited

A man was found passed out in his vehicle at West High and Town streets. He was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of marijuana.

OVI citation

A man was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence and disorderly conduct on South Main Street.

Change taken

A Bank Street resident said someone entered her home while she was gone, stole 30 cents from the table and made and ate a bowl of oatmeal. There are no known suspects.

Illegal burn

Officer assisted firefighter at a home on West High Street, where a man was burning wood and paper items in a fire ring. He did not have a fire burn permit and he agreed to extinguish the fire.