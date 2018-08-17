Changes made to fair this year

MOUNT GILEAD — When the 168th Morrow County Fair opens for its eight-day run on Aug. 27 visitors will find several improvements to the physical grounds and new entertainment attractions.

Additionally, some standard events have been changed or eliminated.

Brandon Strain, president and a seven year member of the board, said one of the entertainment headliners is Colt Ford, American country music rapper, songwriter and singer. who will appear Sunday, Sept. 2, at 6:45 p.m. at the grandstand.

Other events taking place at the grandstand are the Truck Figure and Racing on Wednesday; Rough Truck, Thursday; Truck Pull, Friday and the OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday. The Garden Tractor Pull will be held Labor Day morning with the Junior Fair Livestock sale also taking place that day.

The fair winds up with the Demolition Derby at 4:30 pm. on Labor Day, Sept. 3.

Harness racing will be run at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27 and again on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

CHANGES THIS YEAR

The most notable change is the elimination of grandstand activities on Sunday. There will be no parade.

The traditional awards, Scholarship, Leadership, Citizenship and recognition of the outstanding fair supporters will be made Tuesday evening in the Youth Building following the crowning of the Junior Fair Queen.

Veterans will be recognized on Senior Day, Tuesday, August 28, when they and senior citizens will admitted to the fair with no charge until 4 pm.

The four county high school bands will be playing throughout the grounds on selected Spirit Days; Cardington-Lincoln and Highland High Schools on Tuesday; Aug. 28; the Mount Gilead Schools on Wednesday, Aug. 29 and Northmor High School on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Strain, who is serving his fourth year as the board president, invites participation in the Stack ‘Em Straight Contest on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the grandstand, a “County Folk” challenge and also to enter the Round Bale Contest. Sign up for the Stack ‘Em contest and entry forms for the Round Bale contest must be made by Aug. 20.

Strain said new toilets have been installed in the rest rooms beneath the grandstand; a new roof placed on the race horse barn and new lighting on the infield along the tractor pulling route.

The pavilion that stood with the old dining hall has been moved to the rear of the Pork Producers and Cattlemen’s lunch stands.

ADMISSION

Strain said pit passes will once again be sold. Daily admission and season passes remain the same, $6 and $25 with youth tickets for ages 7-15 at $15. Children six and younger, parking and the grandstand are all free.

Otterbacher Amusements are providing the midway rides.

Sponsors of the Day for the fair are Morrow County Commissioners, Monday; Discount Drug Mart, Tuesday; Blackstone Insurance Agency, Inc., Wednesday; Ramco Rental, Inc., Thursday; Touchstone Energy Day, by Consolidated Cooperative, Friday; Burkhart Farm Center, Inc., Saturday; Poet Bio Fuel Refining, Sunday and Cardington Yutaka, Monday, Sept. 3.

Entertainment on the small stage is organized by 95.1 and the United Way.

The Morrow County Historical Society again hosts the open house of the log cabin.

Strain says there is something for everyone at the Morrow County Fair — food, fun and fantastic entertainment. “Come and enjoy.”

Brandon Strain, president of the Morrow County Fair Board, stands at the goat barn where a new concrete floor has been poured. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_Brandon-Strain-2018.jpg Brandon Strain, president of the Morrow County Fair Board, stands at the goat barn where a new concrete floor has been poured.