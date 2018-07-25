Dogs kill cat, rabbits, chickens in Cardington

CARDINGTON — A pleasant Sunday was disrupted when two dogs went on a rampage that resulted in the deaths of chickens, rabbits and a pet cat.

The carnage occurred July 22 and a portion of it was viewed by this writer.

It’s rare to see dogs running loose in this village. The more common scene is that of dogs being walked on leashes handled by their owners or caretakers.

Cardington village has strict ordinances regarding dogs and other animals running at large, one of the more stricter in the area and these rules are generally obeyed.

Reports indicated a resident on East Main Street lost six of his 11 chickens that were living in a sturdy, well-built coop with a locked front door and a thick window on the back. This is where the dogs broke through.

Pet rabbits, also secured safely in their locked hutches were killed, one on South Marion Street, one on Park Avenue and one on Midland Avenue. Baby chicks were destroyed on Nichols Street.

Morrow County Dog Warden Sarina Atwell is investigating the incidents. She researched the dog tab data base and went to the dog owner’s house based on the description of the dogs.

When she visited the residence the dogs had already been returned and were in crates. She wrote the owner two citations for dogs running at large.

She also spoke to Cardington Police Chief James Wallace, who said it is an ongoing investigation.