State funding to aid local projects

McClain

The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed Substitute House Bill 2, the state’s two-year construction budget for capital projects throughout the state. The capital budget will make historic investments in local community projects, announced state Rep. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky).

Specifically, the investment dollars will also be used locally for the following projects:

• $500,000 towards the Maplecrest Community Center in Bucyrus to help the Salvation Army’s mission to provide drug and alcohol counseling, tax return preparations, and a soup kitchen and pantry.

• $450,000 to repair the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Chapel in Marion County, honoring military members.

• $432,000 to construct a new walking and biking trail at Aumiller Park in Bucyrus, promoting new recreational spaces in the community.

• $400,000 to build water and sewer lines in Wyandot County at the Columbus-Toledo Midway Industrial Park, promoting the future of industrial and residential development.

• $350,000 to upgrade the facilities at Flying Horse Farms in Morrow County, creating a better experience for campers.

• $350,000 to expand the Morrow County Health Department, expanding access to care.

• $250,000 to construct the new engineer garage for Morrow County.

• $200,000 to restore the Galion Depot canopy, fostering a new event space and transit hub.

• $200,000 to develop the Norton Bicentennial Park in Bucyrus, including a space for picnic tables, a playground, trails, and a pavilion.

• $200,000 to expand the Terradise Nature Center Interpretive Center, creating a new space for children to learn about flora and fauna.

• $125,000 to develop an inclusive playground at Carey Memorial Park, ensuring accessibility and safety for all.

• $34,460 towards the completion of the New Washington Veteran’s Memorial Park, honoring those who served.

“Investing in these local assets is important to the future growth of our communities. I remain committed to keeping our tax dollars low and local,” said McClain. “I look forward to seeing these projects make a positive impact in our community for years to come.”

In addition to these local investments, this legislation also includes statewide capital investments of:

• $600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund.

• $400 million for the Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program.

• $397.6 million for higher education projects around the state.

Substitute House Bill 2 was signed by Ohio Governor DeWine on June 28, and funding became available on July 1 to kick off the new fiscal year.

Submitted by state Rep. Riordan McClain’s office.