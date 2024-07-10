Harden honored for volunteer work

Brenda Harden receives the Local Community Service Volunteer Award from Grand Master RWB Paul A. Weglage. Courtesy | Bruce Seaburn

Masons of the Mount Gilead Masonic Lodge were in attendance at the Friendly 15th Masonic District Grand Master’s Reception in Bellefontaine, Ohio, June 7 when Brenda Harden was given the Local Community Service Volunteer Award.

Those present at the event with Brenda Harden from Mount Gilead Masonic Lodge included Larry and Deb Levering, Chris Lloyd, Mike and Kim Porter, and Bruce and Jodi Seaburn with granddaughter Amelia.

Kim Porter said Harden was both speechless and appreciative of the award. She added that no one could be more deserving, considering the many ways Harden serves the community.

The following is the program entry for Harden at the Grand Master’s Reception.

“If the strength of a community is measured by the selfless acts and contributions of its most dedicated volunteers, the Mount Gilead and Morrow County communities are as strong as a thousand oak trees, thanks to the tireless work of Brenda Harden.

The widow of WB Larry Harden, Lady Brenda has long exemplified, in her professional career and in her free time, the spirit of community support that our fraternity endeavors to demonstrate.

Mrs. Harden served the Morrow County residents for 22 years as part of the county Job and Family Services Office and spent time as an EMT with the Mount Gilead Emergency Squad – noble roles that can have an enormous impact on the community.

Through the years, Mrs. Harden has served on several local boards throughout the county, spreading her impact far and wide. That service continues today.

In retirement, Harden continues to serve her fellow Morrow County residents in various capacities, including as a member of the Republican party Central Committee, Vice President of the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, Secretary of the Morrow County Hospital Board of Trustees, and Director of the Morrow County Food Pantry. In addition, she is active in the Red Cross and the county Joint Veteran’s Council, where she participates with the local honor guard activities.

A shining example of the difference that one person can make, the 15th Masonic District is pleased to honor the ever-so deserving Mrs. Harden with the 2024 Local Community Service Volunteer Award.”