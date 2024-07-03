55 years helping people cool down

Pictured are current and former employees of the Cardington-Lincoln Public Swimming Pool along with current and former members of the Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation Board celebrating the facility’s 55th anniversary. Quinn Maceyko | AIM Media Midwest

The Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation Board sponsored a celebration for the Cardington-Lincoln Public Swimming Pool’s 55th anniversary on Saturday, June 15.

Current and former employees and recreation board members gathered to dedicate the milestone. After a brief history of the pool given by Village Councilman Quinn Maceyko, Recreation Board President Scott Lester provided a statement thanking those who have made the pool a successful place the past decade. He made mention of the Cardington Volunteer Fire Department, which cleans and fills the pool annually.

Then, Pool Manager Lori Vance, who has been in the post for over 15 years, talked about the many lifeguards who have worked under her leadership, the caliber of them, and their post-high school success.

Following the speaking, a ribbon cutting took place. A special thanks to the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce for the scissors and ribbon, and Maceyko Lawn Care for providing cake to guests.

Quinn Maceyko is a correspondent for the Morrow County Sentinel.