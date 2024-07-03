HOJGA summer season continues

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its fifth tournament of the summer at the Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday.

The 16-18 boys’ class was won by Logan Keller of Galion, who shot 70 on the day. Maura Murphy took first in the 13-18 girls’ class with a round of 81. Clay Rogers of Wynford took the 13-15 boys’ class with a score of 80 and Kolton Crider of Pleasant won the nine-hole 12-and-under age group by shooting 42.

Following are the complete results.

16-18 boys

Logan Keller, 70

Sam Reynolds, 72

Hayden Foltz, 76

Jaxon Jolliff, 79

Dawson Manns, 79

Parker Steffanni, 80

Wyatt Davis, 81

Dylan Moore, 81

Arden Stansbery, 82

Henry Terry, 82

Jack Rinehart, 84

Nathan McMullen, 85

Weston Ottery, 85

Jack Seckel, 85

Carson Stroupe, 86

Carson Walker, 87

Kaden Ottley, 88

Jett Bowers, 89

Will Browning, 91

Dawson Hall, 91

Miles Hall, 91

Nolan Ludwig, 98

Seth Smith, 102

Logan Reynolds, 103

Alex Schultz, 103

Dillin Smith, 106

Kellen Cadegan, 107

13-15 boys

Clay Rogers, 80

Bryant Berry, 86

Owen Prenger, 87

Liam Rhea, 87

Matt Murphy, 88

Jace Haunhorst, 91

Evan Keller, 95

Brody Enders, 96

Drew Thomas, 97

Casey Rogers, 98

Nolen West, 98

Cullen Hart, 101

Christian Hart, 102

Landon Kane, 105

Jake Kulha, 106

Thomas Ottery, 107

Jenson Stover, 108

Alex Jolliff, 110

Tucker Ludwig, 119

Briggs Leffler, 124

12-and-under

Kolton Crider, 42

Cohen Sisler, 54

Keegan Starkey, 54

Nathan Kirkham, 55

Bryce Bollenbaugh, 58

Raylan Carnes, 69

13-18 girls

Maura Murphy, 81

Maddie Murphy, 82

Olivia Ross, 90

Madison Gray, 91

Charlee Brestle, 95

Anna Songer, 101

Emery Gorenflo, 102

Norrie Plank, 104

Addison Niederkohr, 115

Kylie Simpson, 130

