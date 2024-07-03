HOJGA summer season continues

The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its fifth tournament of the summer at the Golf Club of Bucyrus on Monday.
The 16-18 boys’ class was won by Logan Keller of Galion, who shot 70 on the day. Maura Murphy took first in the 13-18 girls’ class with a round of 81. Clay Rogers of Wynford took the 13-15 boys’ class with a score of 80 and Kolton Crider of Pleasant won the nine-hole 12-and-under age group by shooting 42.
Following are the complete results.
16-18 boys
Logan Keller, 70
Sam Reynolds, 72
Hayden Foltz, 76
Jaxon Jolliff, 79
Dawson Manns, 79
Parker Steffanni, 80
Wyatt Davis, 81
Dylan Moore, 81
Arden Stansbery, 82
Henry Terry, 82
Jack Rinehart, 84
Nathan McMullen, 85
Weston Ottery, 85
Jack Seckel, 85
Carson Stroupe, 86
Carson Walker, 87
Kaden Ottley, 88
Jett Bowers, 89
Will Browning, 91
Dawson Hall, 91
Miles Hall, 91
Nolan Ludwig, 98
Seth Smith, 102
Logan Reynolds, 103
Alex Schultz, 103
Dillin Smith, 106
Kellen Cadegan, 107
13-15 boys
Clay Rogers, 80
Bryant Berry, 86
Owen Prenger, 87
Liam Rhea, 87
Matt Murphy, 88
Jace Haunhorst, 91
Evan Keller, 95
Brody Enders, 96
Drew Thomas, 97
Casey Rogers, 98
Nolen West, 98
Cullen Hart, 101
Christian Hart, 102
Landon Kane, 105
Jake Kulha, 106
Thomas Ottery, 107
Jenson Stover, 108
Alex Jolliff, 110
Tucker Ludwig, 119
Briggs Leffler, 124
12-and-under
Kolton Crider, 42
Cohen Sisler, 54
Keegan Starkey, 54
Nathan Kirkham, 55
Bryce Bollenbaugh, 58
Raylan Carnes, 69
13-18 girls
Maura Murphy, 81
Maddie Murphy, 82
Olivia Ross, 90
Madison Gray, 91
Charlee Brestle, 95
Anna Songer, 101
Emery Gorenflo, 102
Norrie Plank, 104
Addison Niederkohr, 115
Kylie Simpson, 130
Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS