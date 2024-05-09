Staff Report

Northmor earned a sectional title in softball on Wednesday when they traveled to Grove City Christian and picked up an 8-1 win.

The Golden Knights took control of the contest early, scoring three runs in both the first and second innings. Both Madison Simpson and Mahaila Strobel had two doubles each, while Katalina Roseberry also had a double. Kallie Wright and Raelynn Fulk both had two singles.

Shelby Cooper pitched a complete game for the win. She gave up three hits and one walk, while striking out nine.

Highland Scots

The Highland playoff run came to an end on Wednesday when they traveled to Licking Valley to take on the Panthers for a sectional title.

In five innings, the Scots fell by a 10-0 count. Aubree Johnson cracked a double and single to lead the team offensively. Kelsey Munday and Lydia Shaffer shared pitching duties, with Munday being the pitcher of record. They combined to surrender 16 hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mechanicsburg pulled away from Mount Gilead in the late innings to take a 7-0 win over the visiting Indians in the first round of the Division IV tournament.

The Indians (7-16) only trailed the third-seed in the Central District 1-0 through four innings, but gave up three in both the fifth and sixth frames in the contest.

The team was held to three singles offensively. On the mound, Anavey Jodrey was the pitcher of record. She and Kylie Rigdon combined to give up eight hits and as many walks, while striking out four.

