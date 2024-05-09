Staff Report

Cardington battled back from an early 5-0 deficit to defeat visiting Worthington Christian by an 11-6 margin on Wednesday.

The Pirates got a triple and double from A.J. Hall in the win. Merek McClure finished with a double and single, while Fisher Schuman added two singles. Wyatt Wade went the distance for the win. He struck out nine, walked five and gave up six hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor got back in the win column on Wednesday when they hosted Central Crossing and rode a 10-run third inning to a 12-1 victory.

The Golden Knights got a double and two singles from Grant Bentley. Jack Bowdre added three singles, while Drew Hammond finished with two singles. Trevor Brubaker went the distance for the win. He pitched a two-hitter while striking out four and walking three.

Highland Scots

Highland was edged by host Ontario on Wednesday by a 2-0 count.

Six different players all had singles for the Scots. Zach Church was the hard-luck loser. He, Jayden Collins and Jace Brooks combined to scatter six hits, while striking out eight and walking two.

