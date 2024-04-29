Staff Report

Northmor added two more softball wins on Saturday. The Golden Knights defeated South Central by scores of 5-4 and 12-3.

In the first game, Madison Simpson tallied a triple and single. Kate Kissling added two doubles and a single, while Raelynn Fulk also cracked a double. Shelby Cooper went the distance for the win. She gave up six hits and also struck out six.

The second game saw both Simpson and Kissling finish with a home run, double and single. Fulk picked up a double and three singles, while Kallie Wright added two singles.

Cooper earned the win. She struck out five, walked two and gave up six hits.

Cardington Pirates

On Saturday, Cardington split a doubleheader at North Union, winning the first game 5-0 and losing the second by an 8-2 count.

In their win, the Pirates got a double and two singles from Celia Hall and doubles from Genevieve Longsdorf and Kayden Burchett. Ari Simpson added two singles. Genevieve Longsdorf also picked up the win. She struck out 14 and walked two while pitching a three-hitter.

Cardington got a double from Simpson in the second game. Genevieve Longsdorf suffered the loss. She and Simpson combined to strike out seven, walk two and give up 14 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead split a pair of Saturday games against Grandview Heights.

They claimed the first contest by a 12-1 score. Anavey Jodrey struck out seven and walked four while pitching a five-inning one-hitter to earn the win. She also cracked a double and a single. Greer Simpson finished with three singles, while Kierra Main and Lillian Ward both had two.

The second game was a 15-5 loss. The Indians got doubles from Aris Creasap and Simpson in the game. Savannah Wilt, who was the pitcher of record, and Jodrey combined to give up six hits and seven walks, while striking out six.

