The Cardington softball team received the second seed in Division III when the Central District announced its tournament draw. After receiving a first-round bye, the Pirates will have their first postseason game at home against Harvest Prep at 5 p.m. on May 8.

Northmor is the eighth seed in Division III. They will also open at home, playing Northridge on May 6 at 5 p.m.

Highland will also start their tournament at home. Competing in Division II, the Scots will go up against Whitehall-Yearling on May 6 at 5 p.m.

In Division IV, Mount Gilead will start on the road. The Indians will play at third-seeded Mechanicsburg on May 7 at 5 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.