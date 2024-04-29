Staff Report

Northmor claimed two wins over South Central on Saturday, winning on the road by scores of 8-6 and 4-1.

In the first game, Nick Armrose had a home run and single, while Jack Bowdre added a double. Trevor Brubaker went the distance for the win. He gave up eight hits and one walk, while striking out nine.

In the second game, Billy Bowlin, Garrett Harvey and Armrose all cracked doubles. Drew Hammond added two singles. Bryce Cooper was the winning pitcher. He and Bowdre combined to pitch a four-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Highland Scots

The Highland baseball team topped host Granville by a 13-5 score on Saturday.

Zach Church had a double and single in the game, while Gavin Wiggand, Jayden Collins and Evan Johnson all added doubles. Also, Jace Brooks finished with two singles.

Five pitchers saw action in the game, with Collins earning the win. He, Hayden Kline, Brooks, Johnson and Drew Altizer combined to strike out 12, walk six and scatter five hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t overcome a rough first inning in losing a non-league game 10-8 to host Liberty Union Saturday. The team trailed 8-0 after one inning and couldn’t quite dig out of that hole.

Wyatt Wade had a double and single in the outing, while both A.J. Hall and Denton Garrison added a double. Wyatt Denney and Cadin Dewitt both finished with a pair of singles.

Merek McClure suffered the loss. He and Fisher Schuman combined to give up seven hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead edged Ridgemont 12-9 on Saturday.

Cameron Vickers had a triple and single for the team, while Hayden Somerlot finished with a double and four singles. Gage Baker added a double and two singles and Mason Barnum picked up a double and single. Also, Cole Fricke had two singles as the Indians recorded 17 hits.

Fricke also earned the win. He, Vickers and Brogan Pfleiderer combined to give up 12 hits and nine walks, while striking out nine.

