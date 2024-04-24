Morrow County Chamber of Commerce President Erin Kelty introduced six new chamber members at the April 16 meeting held at Flying Horse Farms in Mount Gilead. New members include Joe’s Legendary Looks; Todd Nail; Stewart’s Repair Services, LLC; Big Walnut Joint Fire District; Pizza Hut Mount Gilead and Marengo Lakes.

Highland High School Principal Chad Carpenter introduced Highland’s Chamber Student of the Month Kayla McLeod.

“Kayla goes above and beyond to make a difference,” said Carpenter. “She seems to have endless energy to juggle all of her responsibilities.”

Her list of activities began with tutoring first grade students, Sunday School preschool teacher and church choir, president and member of Student Council, band, president of Business Professionals (BPA) and going to National BPA this year in May, National Honor Society (NHS,) member of Spanish Club and theater, and she works at the Mount Gilead Public Library.

McLeod is still undecided about which college to attend. She is considering the University of Cincinnati and Tiffin University. She plans a career in homeland security. McLeod’s parents are Julie and Galen McLeod.

Each Chamber Student of the Month receives a $50 gift card with their certificate.

Chamber members participated in a “speed networking progressive luncheon” where each had the opportunity to share information about their business or agency.

Kelty announced upcoming events for April and May: Thursday, April 25, Battle of the Business at End Zone Bar and Grill in Mount Gilead at 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 16, business after hours at Flying Squirrel Park at 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, May 21, Lunch and Learn at the Morrow County Hospital, noon; Thursday, May 30, business after hours at Consolidated Cooperative, 5:30 p.m.

Morrow County Chamber Executive Director Kristen Thompson thanked sustaining members Cardington Yutaka Technologies, Consolidated Cooperative, Lubrication Specialties, Inc., Morrow County Hospital and Open Road Renewables.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].