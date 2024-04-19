Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association is celebrating its 38th season of serving area youth within seven central Ohio counties: Marion, Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Morrow, Union and Wyandot.

The non-profit, all-volunteer association is supported by donations and was begun in 1987 to educate juniors through a golf camp, seminar, seven-tournament tour and awards and scholarships toward college education during the months of June and July.

One of the early events of the 2024 season is the golf camp scheduled for June 6. The camp will be for beginners and youth wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of the golf swing. Rules and etiquette on the golf course will be discussed.

The camp will be held at Determined Brilliance Driving Range (formerly Miracle Driving Range), Marion, 8 a.m. to noon. Campers will receive professional instruction, logo bag tag, towel, booklet handout and lunch. The cost is $17 plus $5 membership. Clubs for Kids is available for juniors needing golf clubs.

HOJGA will offer a seven-tournament tour which begins June 3 at Three Sticks, Marion. Other tournaments include: June 11, Marion Country Club; June 19, Marysville G.C.; June 27, Veterans Memorial Park, Kenton; July 1, Golf Club of Bucyrus; July 11, Kings Mill, Waldo; and July 15, Valley View, Galion. The HOJGA Chad A. Wheeler “Best of Best” playoff event for the season’s tournament winners and runners-up is slated for July 23 at Lincoln Hills.

Juniors are placed in one of four divisions: 12 and under, 13-15, 16-18 and 13-18 girls. Age as of Sept. 1 determines which division each junior will play. The 13-18 divisions vie for tournament points, which bring eligibility to win scholarships with participation in five or more tournaments.

Cost of tournaments include: $25 registration fee ($5 membership, $20 for 10 raffle tickets — an incentive raffle with proceeds for tournament expenses). Fees for tournaments include: 12 and under, nine holes at $10 per tournament; 13-18, 18 holes at $15 per tournament. Early sign-up prevents tournament shutouts.

The HOJGA scholarship program for 2024 will include the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2500, Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year First Runner-up $1700, Wensinger Family Second Runner-up Player of the Year, $500, HOJGA Third Runner-up Player of the Year $500, Jeremy Wensinger Double Under Par Incentive $500, HOJGA Three-Year Accumulative Point $750, NUCOR Steel Most Improved Golfer $500, Knights of Columbus Sportsmanship $500, HOJGA Girl Sportsmanship $500, Marion County Youth Foundation MERIT $1000, Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot $500, Roger Lee Hensel Legacy $500, Amy Wensinger Roberts Girl 13-18 Player of the Year $1000, HOJGA 13-18 Girl Player of the Year $750, Steve Mills Memorial 13-15 Player of the Year $1000 and HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year Runner-up $750.

The presentation of scholarships, awards and raffle prize (set of Callaway X Series OS Steel Irons 5 through AW) will be held at the Year-End Appreciation Banquet on July 25 at Kings Mill. Guest Speaker, parents and friends will be invited to honor the season’s junior golfers.

Information and entry forms for juniors are on the website (www.hojga.org) or call 740-389-6207. Mail entries to HOJGA, P.O. Box 821, Marion, OH 43301-0821.