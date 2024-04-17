By Rob Hamilton

In a quad meet hosted by Fredericktown on Tuesday, the Mount Gilead boys took first place with 104 points.

The Freddies were second, while Cardington and Northridge tied for third place.

Mount Gilead’s Logan High took first in the 100 with a time of 11.72 and also won the 200 in 23.07. Will Baker’s time of 2:02.38 was good for first in the 800 and Wyatt Mowry claimed the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.7.

The Indians also won a pair of relays. The quartet of Tae Davis, Logan High, Jonathan Miller and Quade Harris took the 400-meter event in 45.64; while High, Miller and Harris also teamed with Collin Gabriel to win the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:33.14.

A.J. Brehm won the long jump with a top effort of 19’ to lead Cardington on the day.

In the girls’ meet, Fredericktown took first place with 124.5. MG was second in the meet, while Northridge finished third and Cardington was fourth.

For the Indians, Darbie Dillon took first place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.98 and also won the 300 hurdles in 54.15. Kimberly Staley took the 800 in 2:33.09. Danielle Pohlkotte won the high jump by clearing 4’10”, while Olivia Long’s distance of 13’6.5” was good for first in the long jump. Also, the team of Mackenzie Mosher, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Pohlkotte won the 400-meter relay in 53.94.

Cardington’s Magi Hallabrin claimed the 1600 in 5:45.71 to pace the Pirate effort.

Highland Scots

Highland hosted Clear Fork, Ontario and FCA in a track meet on Tuesday, with the Lady Scots winning their competition with 129 points. They were followed by Clear Fork, Ontario and FCA, respectively.

The Lady Scots won a pair of relays. Iliana Men-Hartley, Kindylle Mallow, Reagan Maibach and Riley Matthews finished first in the 1600-meter event in 4:32.6. Also, Mallow teamed with Camryn Miller, Riley Matthews and Abbie Pruett to win the 3200-meter relay with a time of 11:15.87.

Camryn Miller placed first in the 800 for the Lady Scots with a time of 5:38.17. Korlyn Miller took top position in the 3200 with a time of 13:46.06 and Ava Fichtner won the 100 hurdles in 17.91. Audrey Weaver picked up first in the long jump with a top leap of 14’4”.

In the boys’ meet, Highland took second to Clear Fork’s 143 points. Ontario was third and FCA took fourth.

The team’s 400-meter relay team of Sam Hernandez, Malin Fichtner, Brayden Benedict and Branson Newsome placed first with a time of 47.18. The team also won the 3200-meter relay, as Zane Sheets, Matthew Miller, Owen Winkelfoos and Ethan Harmon ran first in 9:03.07.

Individually, Ladon Hayes won the discus with a top throw of 136’1”. Kieran Taylor cleared 12’ to win the pole vault.

