Staff Report

The Highland baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to pull away from host Galion and claim a 12-5 MOAC victory on Tuesday.

The Scots picked up 13 hits in the game with Jayden Collins recording two doubles and a single and Hayden Kline adding a double and single. Also, Zach Church had a pair of singles. Kort Sears earned the win. He, Jace Brooks and Drew Altizer combined to strike out three, walk the same number and scatter six hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington won a road KMAC game on Tuesday when the Pirates traveled to Danville and came away with a 3-1 victory thanks to scoring two in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie.

The Pirates had four hits in the game, including a double by Caden Dewitt. James Fiant picked up the win in relief of Merek McClure. The two pitchers struck out 10 in the game, while walking eight and giving up three hits.

