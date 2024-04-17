Staff Report

Host Galion tied Highland’s softball team with a fifth-inning run and then went ahead in the sixth in picking up a 7-6 win over the Scots on Tuesday.

Nikki Bennett had a big game for Highland, recording a home run and double. Aubree Bellamy also had a double for the team. Lydia Shaffer was the pitcher of record in relief of Kelsey Munday. The two hurlers combined to strike out five and walk one, while giving up eight hits.

Cardington Pirates

In a road KMAC contest, Cardington was edge by Danville by a 2-0 margin.

The Pirates were held to three hits in the game, with Morgan Powell getting a triple and Myleigh Bishop adding a double. Genevieve Longsdorf suffered the tough-luck loss. She pitched a three-hitter while striking out 10.

