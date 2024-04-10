Mount Gilead Mayor Donna Carver welcomed HelpLine Violence Prevention Program Manager Felicia Robinson and Amanda Acker, HelpLine SARN advocate, at the April 1 Village Council meeting.

Carver presented Robinson and Acker with a proclamation announcing April as Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with April 12 designated “Day of Awareness.”

In council business, Police Chief Adam Lakey reported the Central Ohio Canine Foundation will be donating $5,000 toward the purchase of canine-specific equipment for the new cruiser. He said patrol rifles and equipment were received and put into service.

Village Administrator Derek Allen said crews repaired broken down pipe by the History Center last week. A water valve at High and Rich Street were replaced.

Allen said he got a call from ODOT asking the village to pay an additional $20,000 for the paving of High Street and Marion Street this summer. He tried to dispute the amount since the paving project has increased from the original $100,000 to over $200,000. However, he ended by telling them council will be the ones to authorize the amount. He told council the amount is still good for having the paving completed by the state for both Marion and High streets throughout the village.

Council authorized the additional $20,000 for paving of High Street and Marion Street.

Allen added there are 11 curbs and gutters along High and Marion streets which ODOT has requested to repair before the paving is started. This is because a clean edge for paving is needed so water can run into the catch basins. Council then approved $18,000 for the curb and gutter repair.

In other business:

• Council approved $3,000 for a home cleanup in the village after a sewer backed up into the house. Allen said when there is any sewer back up, people need to call him at the village office and let him know. The village will deal with it on a case-by-case basis.

The street crew is trying new street sweepers since the old one broke down. The cost of the new ones range from $300,000 to $400,000. Purchase is on hold at this time.

• Council approved the use of the remaining $20,000 in ARPA funds for paving the village municipal parking lot. The vote was tied three for the paving and three to look at other uses for the money. The mayor broke the tie in favor of paving the lot.

• In the mayor’s report, Carver said the Morrow County Fair Board approved the date for fireworks on Saturday, June 20, with rain date June 30.

Carver noted the passing of longtime Mount Gilead Township Trustee Harry Arnold on March 29. She acknowledged his years of service to the community and extended condolences to the Arnold family.

The next Village Council meeting will be Monday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].