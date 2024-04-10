Spring has sprung and for our local art teachers, this means art show season. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) is excited to host its annual Artapolooza Fine Arts Festival from April 12-17 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center at 890 W. Fourth St. in Mansfield.

“This year’s event is shaping up to be exceptional with approximately 36 school buildings participating,” stated Jennifer Pennell, MOESC gifted education consultant.

Sherri Richter, also a gifted education consultant, and Pennell are co-coordinators of this year’s event.

“This event has evolved over the past several years to include facets of all arts areas. We are excited to include music and dance performances this year,” she said.

Vocal students from Northmor will perform on Friday, April 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and dancers from Richland School of Academic Arts will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Both performances will take place in Artist Hall within the Mid-Ohio Conference Center.

The art gallery will be open on Friday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, April 14, from 12-4 p.m.

The gallery will also be open from April 15-17, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This year the art awards presentation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Artist Hall. A slideshow presentation and gallery walk will also be available on MOESC’s website at the end of the event. “This will allow the public to be able to view the gallery and awards virtually as well,” Pennell said.

Mid-Ohio ESC would like to thank Schmidt Security Pro for their generous support of Artapolooza and for funding the awards.

As in years previous, Artapolooza will be accepting all types of visual art projects including paintings, drawings, sculptures, as well as mixed media and digital art. Pennell emphasized that students from all area schools, not just MOESC member districts, are welcome and may submit projects for the festival.

MOESC is also pleased to present an artist’s workshop on Monday, April 15, for middle school and high school students and their teachers with teaching artist Luke Beekman of DoJo Comics entitled, “Art and Story Fundamentals 2.0.” Students will learn the basics of graphic novel and comic book design including character and story design. Although this is a follow-up presentation to last year’s workshop, students new to graphic novel design will be able to participate.

Registration for the artist’s workshop is closed, but if anyone is still interested, please contact Pennell at [email protected], and you will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Seats are limited to 10 per district.

Director of Leading and Learning Amber Clay-Mowry said, “Education in the arts fosters student engagement in communicating, innovative thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. Mid-Ohio takes pride in highlighting the dedication of local schools to nurturing vibrant art programs. The art show and workshop unites a diverse collection of talented student artists, featuring their original works across various mediums.”

Pennell further stated, “Artapolooza is about celebrating the arts, something that is important to every child’s education. We are supporting the belief from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce that education in the fine arts is essential in developing the whole child.”

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.