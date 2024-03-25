After a stellar four-year career on the Highland volleyball team, Camryn Miller will resume competing in that sport this fall for Walsh University in North Canton.

Miller noted that school seemed to create the sort of atmosphere she wanted to be part of — something that played a big role in her decision.

“I went there on a couple visits and I was in contact with coach Brett (Holt) a couple times this summer and I just really liked the atmosphere their team created in the gym and the bond they seemed to have with each other and it really convinced me to go there and that’s where I wanted to be,” she said.

She added that her experience at Walsh made her decision an easy one to make.

“It was pretty easy to make my decision,” she said. “I was deciding between two schools that I really liked, but I talked to coach Holt almost every day — a couple times a week — and I met some of the teammates and they gave me their phone numbers and after that, it was a really easy decision for me.”

Miller, who plans to major in biology, expects to continue playing at the Libero and DS positions that she held at Highland for four years at the varsity level. She said that she expects to feel the same nervousness as a college freshman as she did in high school when she stepped onto the court as a varsity player.

“I feel like I will be the same,” she said. “I’ll be very scared in the beginning to get out there, but once I get comfortable around everyone, I’ll be myself again.”

She added that a big thing that will get her comfortable at the college level is the sort of competition she will be going against, stating that a lot of the big league and postseason matches she was able to compete in with the Scots were good preparation for what she’ll face at the NCAA Division II level.

“I’m looking forward to the competition,” she said. “I like fast-paced and intense volleyball that makes me compete well. I definitely think playing in the MOAC and the type of competition we play has definitely prepared me for that level.”

And she plans on maintaining the same work ethic that got her to this level.

“I’ll just stick to all my techniques and work hard and stay determined like I do every day,” she said.

While at Walsh, she is looking forward to new experiences, but still plans to stay in tough with people from the Highland area.

“I’m looking forward to just going out and making new friends, meeting new people and having new experiences,” Miller said. “I’m definitely going to miss my friends and my family and the support group I developed here, but I’ll definitely stay in contact with all of them.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS