Local athletes and coaches were featured when the KMAC announced its all-league teams in winter sports.

Northmor’s Grant Bentley was named the Player of the Year in boys’ basketball for the Golden Knights. His coach, Blade Tackett, was also honored as the KMAC’s Coach of the Year in that sport. Northmor was the co-KMAC champion along with Fredericktown this season.

Wyatt Irwin of Mount Gilead was noted as the Bowler of the Tournament for boys’ bowling. Also, the Northmor eighth grade girls’ basketball team was recognized as conference tournament champions.

In addition, the KMAC recognizes one senior from every school for every sport as an All-Academic winner. The All-Academic winner must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

Girls’ Bowling

Bowler of the Year: Olivia Nastasi, East Knox.

Coach of the Year: Chuck Young, Fredericktown.

First Team: Emma Rinehart, Northmor; Shay Irwin, Mount Gilead; Emily Ball, Northmor; Riley Rine, Fredericktown; Miale Hurlow, East Knox; Miranda Kintz, Cardington; Pink Payne, Fredericktown; Kristen Cobb, Fredericktown.

Second Team: Alexis Peters, Cardington; Audrey Hammond, Northmor; Noel Mitchell, Fredericktown; McKayla Blakely, East Knox; Autumn Holt, Cardington; Jacey Snelling, Mount Gilead; Larissa Coleman, Mount Gilead; Violet Benson, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Abbie Collier, Centerburg; Eko Tomecko, Northmor; Makenzie Keifer, Cardington; Audrey Ramsey, Mount Gilead; Kenzi Hobson, Northmor; Raelynn Williams, East Knox; Savannah Hiett, Cardington; Azala Compton, Centerburg.

All Academic: Alexis Peters, Cardington; Olivia Nastasi, East Knox.

Bowler of the Tournament: Olivia Nastasi, East Knox.

Top Eight in Tournament: Miranda Kintz, Cardington; Emma Rinehart, Northmor; Emily Ball, Northmor; Noel Mitchell, Fredericktown; Miale Hurlow, East Knox; Riley Rine, Fredericktown; McKayla Blakely, East Knox.

Regular Season Champion: Fredericktown.

Tournament Champion: East Knox.

Boys’ Bowling

Bowler of the Year: Will Jensen, East Knox.

Coach of the Year: Chip Pozderac, East Knox.

First Team: Lane Lashley, East Knox; Blake Calhoon, East Knox; Dylan Reed, East Knox; Jordan Hull, East Knox; Wyatt Irwin, Mount Gilead; Jordan Moore, Fredericktown; Ryan Zollars, Fredericktown; Kaeson Ratliff, Northmor.

Second Team: Andrew Weber, Cardington; Kyran Hile, Northmor; Austin Radel, Northmor; Dylan Keifer, Cardington; Greg Beard, Centerburg; Ryan Diehl, Northmor; Abram Newsom, Mount Gilead; Michael Wallace, Centerburg.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Bierl, Cardington; C.J. Kneipp, Mount Gilead; Jesse Rings, Centerburg; Drew Wicker, Fredericktown; Tommy Wever, Centerburg; Aiden Moore, Mount Gilead; Tristin Hankinson, Centerburg; Ricky Morgan, Cardington.

All Academic: Zane Everly, Cardington; Greg Beard, Centerburg; Jordan Hull, East Knox; Wyatt Irwin, Mount Gilead; Ryan Diehl, Northmor.

Bowler of the Tournament: Wyatt Irwin, Mount Gilead.

Top Eight in Tournament: Jordan Hull, East Knox; Zane Everly, Cardington; Will Jensen, East Knox; Andrew Weber, Cardington; Austin Radel, Northmor; Tyler Bierl, Cardington; Kaeson Ratliff, Northmor.

Regular Season Champion: East Knox.

Tournament Champion: Cardington.

Girls’ Basketball

Player of the Year: Kayla Larimore, Centerburg.

Coach of the Year: Bill Abner, Centerburg.

First Team: Abigail Hardwick, Cardington; Tiara Sheppard, Centerburg; Ella Proper, Danville; Kylee Hess, Danville; Sydney Opfer, East Knox; Cally Carpenter, Fredericktown; Faith White, Mount Gilead.

Second Team: Jill Bertke, Cardington; Kenlee Fairly, Centerburg; Jaylyn Smith, Danville; Ella Bouton, Fredericktown; Aubrey Thomas, Mount Gilead; Shelby Cooper, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Madison Caulkins, Cardington; Kennedi Glenn, Centerburg; Grace Gronberg, Danville; Isabelle Bostic, East Knox; Mya Bryant, Fredericktown; Greer Simpson, Mount Gilead; Madison Simpson, Northmor.

All Academic: Genevieve Longsdorf, Cardington; Clara Johnson, Centerburg; Broegan Staats, Danville; Jayden Annett, East Knox; Emily Feeney, Fredericktown; Aubrey Thomas, Mount Gilead.

League Champion: Centerburg.

Eighth Grade Tournament Champion: Northmor.

Seventh Grade Tournament Champion: Danville.

Boys’ Basketball

Player of the Year: Grant Bentley, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Blade Tackett, Northmor.

First Team: A.J. Brehm, Cardington; Grayson Reynolds, Centerburg; Trevin Harris, Centerburg; Gavin Toombs, Fredericktown; Blake Sipes, Fredericktown; Jaxson Wenger, Nrothmor.

Second Team: Warren Garrison, Cardington; Isaiah Sule, Centerburg; Ashton Spaulding, Danville; Corbin Poff-Wengard, East Knox; Rowan Fitzpatrick, Mount Gilead; Hunter Fulk, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Journey Williamson, Cardington; Bennett Hill, Centerburg; Wesley Payne, Danville; Bryer Korosec, East Knox; Carson Rinehart, Fredericktown; Gage Baker Mount Gilead; Drew Hammond, Northmor.

All Academic: A.J. Hall, Cardington; Ethan Rine, East Knox; Trevor Bellman, Fredericktown; Logan Caudill, Northmor.

League Champion: Fredericktown and Northmor.

Eighth Grade Tournament Champion: Danville.

Seventh Grade Tournament Champion: Fredericktown.

Wrestling

Wrestler of the Year: Christopher Marshall, Centerburg.

Coach of the Year: Levi Pasma, Elgin.

Wrestler of the Tournament: Blake Elliott, East Knox.

First Team: Cory Climer, Centerburg; Dylan Compton, Cardington; Ethan Amens, Northmor; Tyler Reeder, Loudonville; Cowin Becker, Northmor; Christopher Marshall, Centerburg; Colton Long, Elgin; Kaiden Luikart, Elgin; Carson Campbell, Northmor; Wyatt Denney, Cardington; Nels VanGundy, Elgin; Blake Elliott, East Knox; Tyler Pasma, Elgin; Charlie Sargent, Centerburg.

Second Team: Carter Thomas, Northmor; Brady Carr, Northmor; Trent Rooke, Fredericktown; Landon Shrader, Elgin; Hunter Johnston, Elgin; Josh Serrato, Loudonville; Arius Swaim, Northmor; Thomas Hause, Centerburg; Quinten Harrison, Elgin; Baylor Weiser, Loudonville; Carter Sherman, Cardington; Rayden Caudill, Lucas; Devon Whitt, Fredericktown; Cody Meimer, Mount Gilead.

Honorable Mention: Aiden Cervantes, Elgin; John Willis, Elgin; Hallie Winslow, Elgin; Collin Beck, Northmor; Jonah Gribben, Centerburg; Gavin Rhodes, Elgin; Brady Smith, Loudonville; Isaac Wittel, Loudonville; Gabe Simpson, Mount Gilead; Cirk Parker, Fredericktown; Trevor Dawson, Loudonville; Josh Gregory, Loudonville; Rodney Acord, Northmor; Russel Sherman, Elgin.

All Academic: Kaiden Luikart, Elgin; Baylor Weiser, Loudonville; Colby Crawford, Lucas; Gabe Simpson, Mount Gilead.

League Champion: Elgin.

Junior High Weight Class Winners: Markus Parsons, Northmor; Camden Horn, Danville; Wyatt Denslow, Loudonville; Brayden Fenton, Loudonville; Colton Fenner, Mount Gilead; Samson Walters, Northmor; Carter Callahan, Loudonville; Ben Stotts, Fredericktown; Gavin Luikart, Elgin; Stone Rhoades, Elgin; Joe Brown, Elgin; Tyler Parsons, Cardington; Tripp Gray, Fredericktown; Logan Robinson, Cardington; Garrett Staten, Loudonville; Billy Lingrel, Elgin.

League Champion: Loudonville.

All-MOAC teams

Highland wrestling coach Adam Gilmore was named the Coach of the Year in the MOAC for that sport.

Gilmore also had a number of athletes earn all-MOAC recognition. League champions earned first-team recognition, while second place and third place finisher received second team and honorable mention recognition, respectively.

Both Kasey Clark and Cael Gilmore finished as first-team picks for Highland, while Konner Blaney, Liam DeLaney, Remington Baker and Ethan Taylor all earned second-team recognition. Getting honorable mention were Brady Byler and Brendan Lester.

The Scots had a number of athletes in other sports also earn all-league honors from the MOAC. In girls’ basketball, Bryleigh Young was a second-team pick, while MaKaylee Merckling earned honorable mention. For boys’ basketball, Aron West tallied honorable mention recognition.

Elyssa Reigles was a first-team pick for Highland in girls’ bowling, while Shelby Michels was named to the second team and Page Elswick claimed honorable mention. In boys’ bowliing, Jacob Anthony was named honorable mention.

