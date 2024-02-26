Staff Report

Mount Gilead closed their regular season on Saturday by traveling to Galion and falling by a 67-51 margin to the Tigers.

The Indians only trailed 13-12 after the first quarter and 29-26 at the half, but their hosts jumped out to a 50-34 lead by the end of the third period and MG was unable to recover in the fourth.

Mitchell Sayers led Mount Gilead with 12 points, while Rowan Fitzpatrick added 11 and Cameron Vickers finished with 10.

