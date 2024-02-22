Staff Report

Host Mount Gilead was topped by Grove City Christian in a Wednesday night non-league boys’ basketball game by an 85-76 score.

The Indians led 16-12 after the first quarter, but GCC scored 28 in the second period to jump in front by a 40-28 margin. It was 61-49 in favor of the visitors after three periods and they would hold on to earn the win over MG.

Gage Baker led Mount Gilead with 24 points. Hayden Somerlot scored 18 on six made three-pointers, while Rowan Fitzpatrick hit three times from deep in adding 15. Also, Cameron Vickers finished with nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS