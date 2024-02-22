Staff Report

Mount Gilead’s girls’ basketball team was able to advance in the Division IV postseason on Wednesday.

Competing in sectionals, the Indians, who were seeded sixth in their division, traveled to third-seeded Madison Christian and were able to pick up a 49-45 win to move on to Saturday’s action, when they will visit fourth-seeded Wellington School.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls’ basketball team saw its season end at the hands of host Centennial in the Division II sectional tournament on Wednesday.

The Scots (8-15) couldn’t recover from a slow start in falling by a 67-52 score to Centennial. They trailed 18-9 after eight minutes of action. While, they were able to stay within a 34-24 margin by halftime, they were then outscored 24-13 in the third period. Despite taking a 15-9 advantage in the fourth, Highland would not be able to overcome that deficit.

Bryleigh Young connected on four three-pointers in scoring a team-high 16 points. Addie Mullins finished with 15, while MaKaylee Merckling added eight.

