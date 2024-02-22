Genealogical Society to meet Saturday

The Morrow County Genealogical Society monthly meeting will be Saturday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. Annie Kunze will present “Our Family’s Trip Trip to Ireland.”

Please note the meeting location has changed to the Mount Gilead Glory Baptist Church at 600 N. Main S.

Solar eclipse event at observatory

The public is invited to join the Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District and Headwaters outdoor Education Center for a program focused on the upcoming solar eclipse.

“What to Expect” with Dan Everly will take place at noon on March 23 at the Warren Rupp Observatory.

Everly will be bringing his “Sun Scope,” which will allow visitors to view the sun. He will also be discussing the April solar eclipse.

Hospital to host fall prevention clinic

Morrow County Hospital will be offering a free fall prevention clinic on Thursday, March 21, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Northfield Medical offices, 6519 U.S. Route 42, Mt. Gilead. Clinic instruction will focus on fall hazards involving one’s surroundings and functional limitations.

Anyone is welcome to attend (limit of 20 seats available). The focus will be to help individuals who have a high risk of falling due to limited mobility, unsteadiness due to illness or injury or for those who use assistance equipment to walk. This is also a great session to train caregivers of family members who have a high risk of falling.

Reservations are limited to the first 20 participants by calling 419-949-3086 to register.

Tree seedling sale

The Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District is currently holding its 2024 tree seedling sale. The trees are sold on a first come, first serve basis. The order deadline is March 8.

For more information, call the Morrow SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

Upcoming events at Selover Library

The following activities will take place this month at Selover Library in Chesterville:

• Feb. 28, 6-7 p.m., Officially Speaking: Join us for an informal roundtable discussion with Commissioner Jon Mason. Let’s get to know the leaders of our community!

Smoke alarm event

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been asked to do a free smoke alarm event by the Sipe family in Mount Gilead, supported by the Mount Gilead Fire Department.

The Red Cross will be installing free 10-year alarms by appointment. If your alarm is close to 10 years old or you have no clue how old it is, please call 1-844-207-4509 to schedule an appointment.

The chemical that detects smoke dies at about 10 years. Even if it is hard wired or has a new battery, it may not work. The process takes less than 20 minutes, and the new alarm has a 10-year battery that doesn’t need and cannot be changed.

In 10 years, the Red Cross will notify you that it is time to do it again, for free.

Morrow SWCD Board meetings

Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold our regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Conference Room located at 5362 US. Rt. 42, Suite 201, Mt. Gilead. Meetings begin at 8 p.m. and are open to the public. If you have any questions, please call the SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

TOPS meets every Monday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a weight support group, holds meetings every Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mt. Gilead. Call Sarah at 419-751-7047 for more information.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected]. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.