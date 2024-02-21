The bowling season came to an end for Morrow County bowlers on Tuesday in the Division II district bowling tournament hosted by HP Lanes in Columbus.

The Northmor Lady Knights took 10th place in their meet, totaling 2780 pins between three individual games and six Baker games. They were led by Audrey Hammond, who had a three-game total of 437 pins. Emily Ball had a three-game total of 427. Also bowling all three individual games was Emma Rinehart, who had a total score of 380.

There also were three bowlers competing as individuals in the tournament, with two placing in the top 20 overall. Shay Irwin of Mount Gilead finished 12th on the day with a total of 510. For Highland, Elyssa Reigles claimed 16th with 483 pins. Also competing was Miranda Kintz of Cardington, who finished 32nd with 428 pins.

In the boys’ tournament, Cardington placed 11th with 3291 pins. The Pirates were led by Zane Everly’s total of 589 pins, which was good for 12th place individually. Dylan Keifer had a total of 538, while Andrew Weber (468 pins) and Tyler Bierl (407) also bowled all three games.

Parker Brown of Northmor also competed in the district meet. He finished in a tie for 25th place with a total of 538 pins.

