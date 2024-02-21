The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is happy to announce the upcoming “Spring into Health” event, dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults in our community. This comprehensive event, scheduled for March 5 from 1-3 p.m., will offer a diverse range of educational sessions and valuable resources to promote healthy aging.

The event will include the following presentation topics:

• Wellness

Certified wellness coaches will share the benefits of evidence-based classes including active living every day, the Diabetes Empowerment Education program, matter of balance, stepping on, and tai chi. Attendees will learn how to sign up for these free wellness classes. Volunteer coaching opportunities are also available.

• Nutrition

Greg Brandes, a nutritionist, will share how nutritional classes tailored to older adults can promote healthy aging and enhance well-being.

• Solar eclipse preparation

Rebecca Owens, director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency, will share tips on how to stay informed and prepared for the upcoming solar eclipse, with guidance on safety measures and optimal viewing. This segment of the presentation will be streamed from the Area Agency on Aging to various senior centers within our nine-county service area.

To learn more about how your county plans to share this portion of the event, please contact your local senior center. Visit www.aaa5ohio.org/resources/senior-centers/ to identify your local senior center.

• Technology

Dennis Fox, chief executive officer of ES Consulting, will share the benefits of embracing and utilizing technology tools, thus empowering older adults to live independent lives.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore resource tables from these participating organizations in addition to 211 and Catholic Charities. Sign-ups will be available for the classes mentioned.

As a special highlight, “Spring into Health” will feature exciting door prizes and giveaways, adding a fun and rewarding element to this educational experience.

This free event is open to individuals aged 60 and older. The programs and classes presented at this event are available on a first-come, first-served basis for older adults who are over the age of 60 and meet specific eligibility criteria.

This event emphasizes the Area Agency on Aging’s commitment to fostering healthy aging and empowering older adults with the knowledge and resources they need for a fulfilling and vibrant future.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.