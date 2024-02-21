Staff Report

Highland claimed a non-league boys’ basketball win in dominating fashion when the Scots traveled to Loudonville on Tuesday.

The Scots rushed out to a 30-10 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in picking up a 75-32 decision. They would go on to outscore their opponents 12-5 in the second period, 17-12 in the third and 16-5 in the fourth as they continued to widen their advantage.

Owen Winkelfoos led Highland with 18 points, while Kadyn Reichenbach finished with 16. Also, Jace Brooks scored nine and Dane Nauman contributed eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Gallon battled back at home to edge Northmor by a 57-56 margin on an Elijah Chafin buzzer-beater.

The Golden Knights led for most of the game. They jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and still held a 30-26 advantage at the half. Gallon would get within a 41-38 margin by the end of the third period, though, and then took a 19-15 advantage in the fourth quarter to wind up on top by one point.

Jax Wenger’s 16 points led Northmor, while Grant Bentley scored 12 and both Hunter Fulk and Bryson Keirns added nine.

