The Highland bowling teams competed in the MOAC tournament last weekend.

Despite having only four girls, the Lady Scots took fifth place out of six teams with 2305 pins. Elyssa Reigles led the team with a three-game score of 467. Shelby Michels added 447, while Ryleigh Dewart had 408 and Page Elswick finished with 388.

The boys’ squad finished sixth with 2856 pins. Three Scots bowled all three individual games, with Jacob Anthony having a total of 470 pins, Isaiah Watson adding 428 and James Stevens finishing with 376.

