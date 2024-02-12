The Cardington boys’ bowling team claimed a KMAC title on Friday, boasting a total of 3513 pins to top second-place East Knox by 13 in a six-team meet.

The Pirates were led by Zane Everly, who had a three-game series of 584. Also rolling all three individual games were Andrew Weber (568), Tyler Bierl (533) and Dylan Kiefer (476).

Northmor was third with 3404 pins. For the Golden Knights, Austin Radel bowled a series of 548, while Kaeson Ratcliff rolled 520 and Kyran Hile finished with 519 pins,. Also, Ryan Diehl rolled three games for 488 pins.

Finishing fourth was Mount Gilead and their 3092 pins. Wyatt Irwin had a three-game series of 590, while Abram Newson bowled 465 and C.J. Kneipp rolled 420. Also, Aiden Moore finished with 406 pins over his three games.

East Knox won the girls’ meet on Saturday with a team total of 3035. Northmor finished third with 2932 pins, while Cardington was fourth with 2786 and Mount Gilead finished fifth with 2487.

The Lady Knights were led by Emma Rinehart’s three-game total of 506. Emily Ball rolled 486, while Kenzi Hobson had a three-game total of 367 and Audrey Hammond followed with a total of 391.

Pacing Cardington was Miranda Kintz, who had a three-game total of 513. Alexis Peters also rolled all three games and finished with a total of 360 pins.

Jacey Snelling led Mount Gilead with a three-game total of 422. Larissa Coleman rolled 416 over her three games, while Shay Irwin (400), Audrey Ramsey (364) and Savanna Whittaker (223) also rolled all three individual games.

