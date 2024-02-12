In Division IV of the Central District, the Northmor boys’ basketball team enters the postseason with the third seed. They will open tournament play Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at home against Groveport Madison Christian.

Cardington also opens their tournament at home. Competing in Division III, the Pirates will take on Horizon Science Academy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Mount Gilead also starts their Division III tournament that same date and time. The Indians will travel to North Union.

In Division II, Highland will start tournament play at Bishop Ready on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.