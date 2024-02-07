Current Morrow County Prosecutor Tom Smith had the opportunity to present his record in office at the Republican Central Committee Meeting Jan. 25, along with his opponent, Andy Wick, and candidates for county commissioner, county recorder and Fifth Court of Appeals judges.

The first change Smith said he brought to the Morrow County Prosecutor’s Office was changing policy to get a “reduction of costly and unnecessary indictments.” He said this is a savings for the county, especially when it is known some cases will be dismissed as plea deals.

Another change Smith explained was in not prosecuting cases where people are saying they are exercising their right to carry a gun. Smith said this is done to protect citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

Smith believes the constitutional carry law passed in Ohio is confusing, and the right is not understood. He has stopped prosecuting these cases.

Smith defended his conviction rate, which Wick said in a Jan. 10 Sentinel article was at 23.1%, by stating that when cases with uncooperative witnesses are taken into consideration, his actual conviction rate is closer to 92%.

The prosecutor is also legal advisor for the county, and Smith noted it is an important part of the job along with criminal prosecution. He said it is important to give legal counsel and opinions for county and township officials, libraries and cemeteries.

Having the correct legal opinion protects not only officials, but the county from financial liability. Research is usually required for these opinions, and there are requests for advice or opinions daily from officials.

One example Smith gave is his work with Westfield Township to “justify sourcing funding for outside legal counsel involving the federal issue that forced the Ohio Attorney General to file suit in Morrow County against Renergy and shut down the digester system in Westfield Township.”

Smith also collaborated with the sheriff and county Board of Health to revoke the license for Hidden Lakes Campground. This is important for the cleanup of the campground as well as the health of the community. He plans to follow up on any criminal cases there are there as well.

Another example Smith gave of his work with county officials is the advice he gave to the Morrow County Treasurer Jim Jahn to reorganize investments, which he said has led to a large increase in monthly interest rates. The resulting increase in funds can be used for projects which will help with development in the county.

The Brian Lee murder case is the first murder case in the county in 10 years. It resulted in a plea deal and conviction, sentencing Lee to 23 years to life in prison. Last fall, Smith worked with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and “indicted a number of sex offenders who were not abiding with registration requirements.”

Smith is proud of his “seventh generation” Morrow County heritage which goes back to the founding of the county. He is a Cardington High School graduate and attended the University of Pennsylvania. He spent several years in California before returning to Cardington and Morrow County 10 years ago.

After working seven years as Morrow County assistant prosecutor, Smith won the prosecutor’s race against Andrew Wick in 2020.

There are no Democrats running in the prosecutor’s race, which makes the March 19 primary election the deciding election for Morrow County prosecutor.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.